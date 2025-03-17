Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,081 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This trade represents a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

