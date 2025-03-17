Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,216 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $357.07 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.79 and its 200 day moving average is $415.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.