Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Cut by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

