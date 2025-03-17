Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,740 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.