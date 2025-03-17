Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,864 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.