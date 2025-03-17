Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,852 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,020,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 804,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 612,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,452,000 after acquiring an additional 411,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

