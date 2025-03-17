Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 6,239 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

