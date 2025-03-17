Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,958,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.