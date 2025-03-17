Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 168.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $3,850,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

