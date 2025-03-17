Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 13,617 Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.
Papa Johns International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PZZA stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23.
Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.
Papa Johns International Profile
Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Papa Johns International
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.