Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 47,052 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $162.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

