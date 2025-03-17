Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,310 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,055,000 after purchasing an additional 850,612 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 847,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 910,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 500,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 500,662 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

