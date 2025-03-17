Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $419,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $14.67 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

