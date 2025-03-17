Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $34.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.82.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

