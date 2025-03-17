Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,604,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,366,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 945.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

