Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $458,000 in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.33. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

