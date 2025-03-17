Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $556,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Nutrien Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
