Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $704,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $4,498,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance
Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.