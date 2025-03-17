Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $48.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.