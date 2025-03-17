Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

