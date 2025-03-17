Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $18.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

