Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,978,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,611 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NWE opened at $56.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

