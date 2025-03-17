Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWEFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,978,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,611 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NWE opened at $56.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.