Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 6,594 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

