Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 144,306 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,306 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.59 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

