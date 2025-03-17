Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 21,887 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 334,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

