Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Twilio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 105,257 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Twilio by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 517,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 179,899 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 171,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

