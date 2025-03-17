Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 560,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

