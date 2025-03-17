YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 42,953 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $35.77 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.