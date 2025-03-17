Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 205.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 4.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

