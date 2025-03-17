Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,672 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Samsara by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,004,000 after buying an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares in the company, valued at $17,970,104.23. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,505,753.86. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,643 shares of company stock worth $67,197,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IOT opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.