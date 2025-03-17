Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,952 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HashiCorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,042.04. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,945,767.16. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

