Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,429,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $283.54 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

