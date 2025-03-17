Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.28 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

