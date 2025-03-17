Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $324.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.84. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.