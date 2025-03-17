Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ IJT opened at $124.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
