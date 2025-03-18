1,072,040 Shares in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,072,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,582 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,247,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 2.20.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.