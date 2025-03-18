1,114,413 Shares in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,114,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,984,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDIV opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $270.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.94. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

