14,343 Shares in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,463,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

