1,524 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,524 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

