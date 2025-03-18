19,977 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,774,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,025,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJK opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

