20,865 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $233,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 67.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
EOSE opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
