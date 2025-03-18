20,865 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $233,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 67.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EOSE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.