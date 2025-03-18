23,154 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,154 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,498,000 after buying an additional 458,310 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,482,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 341,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 164,376 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 4.1 %

AAL opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

