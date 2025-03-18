2,846 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.