380 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $290.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.91 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

