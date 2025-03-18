410,621 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 410,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,238,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $329.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.44. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

