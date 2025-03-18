41,675 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,675 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 267,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NG stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

