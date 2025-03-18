42,993 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

