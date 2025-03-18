5,031 Shares in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBLL. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBLL opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.64. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

