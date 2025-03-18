6,220 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,324,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.70 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

