6,830 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,174.44. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,009 shares of company stock worth $936,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

